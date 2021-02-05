TA The Locker Room Podcast: Chris Long joins the show

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end Chris Long to the show. Long kicks things off by raising the bar on locker room pranks not once, but twice (2:18). What was it like to grow up in a football family with him as a dad (5:55) and then follow in his footsteps (12:01)? How a phone call kept Chris from becoming a Cowboy and instead led him to a Lombardi Trophy in New England (14:45). Coach Billick wonders what the move from New England to Philly was like (18:15). Then it's Super Bowl story time: From an incredible comeback win in Super Bowl 51 (19:55), to the inside scoop on the Philly Special (28:35). Speaking of Philly, did Doug Pederson get a raw deal (31:00)? Plus, what it felt like for Chris to become a Walter Payton Man of the Year (32:27).
Trevor Lawrence set to throw early for teams to allow for repair of left shoulder labrum
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and is projected by many to be the top overall pick, will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12 rather than Clemson's pro day so he can have a newly discovered injury to his left shoulder labrum repaired, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Lavonte David recalls Brady's NFC title postgame message: 'What the (expletive) you crying for?'
Lavonte David's eyes have seen a lot in Tampa Bay, and for his first eight seasons there, most of it wasn't good. Multiple head coaches, multiple coordinators, but just one winning season. But that all changed in March of this past year.
Devin McCourty: Watching Brady, Gronkowski reach another Super Bowl 'awesome' but 'bittersweet'
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will play in another Super Bowl on Sunday. Their former Patriots teammates will watch from home. Devin McCourty will also witness his pals' performance with a bit of wistfulness.