T.O. becomes third NFL receiver with 15,000 yards

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Terrell Owens has passed the 15,000 milestone for receiving yards.
He's the third receiver in NFL history to reach the mark.
The Cincinnati Bengals wideout caught a 13-yard pass with 4½ minutes left in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots to hit the milestone. It was his seventh catch of the game.
Owens entered the season with 1,006 catches for 14,951 yards in 14 seasons. The Bengals are his fifth team.
The only receivers with more receiving yards are Jerry Rice with 22,895 and Isaac Bruce with 15,208.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press