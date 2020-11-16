Around the NFL

T.J. Watt, Steelers wanted to welcome Joe Burrow to AFC North in 'the appropriate way'

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Steelers took turns picking on rookie quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ as Pittsburgh trounced division rival Cincinnati, 36-10, on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh's defense compiled four sacks, nine QB hits and four passes defensed. ﻿T.J. Watt﻿ led the way with two sacks and four quarterback hits.

The demolition was a concerted effort by the Steelers defense to stick it to the No. 1 overall pick. 

"I think it's very important to welcome quarterbacks in the AFC North the appropriate way," Watt said after the game, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Scoring points like that and holding the offense the way we did, we try to do that to the best of our ability. We know Joe Burrow is their franchise quarterback and we're just trying to let him know what he can expect when he comes to Pittsburgh."

Watt's comments reportedly came without a hint of a grin. The Steelers were serious about crushing any hope Burrow had entering the contest.

"One thousand percent," said Steelers cornerback ﻿Joe Haden﻿. "It was more of a respect factor, too. Joe Burrow's a great young quarterback and we know he's going to be in our division for a very, very long time, so we kind of wanted to set the tone with him."

Consider the tone set.

The Steelers held Burrow to a career-low 52.5 percent completion rate on 40 attempts for just 213 passing yards, one TD and a 76.4 passer rating. It was the fourth game Burrow was sacked at least four times.

Pittsburgh kept Burrow and the Bengals from converting a single third down, as Cincy went 0-for-13 on the key down. It marked the eighth time since 1991 a club had zero third-down conversations on at least 13 attempts in a single game.

"We didn't want him to just think he was going to be playing Pittsburgh and just throwing it up wherever he wanted to, running all around," Haden added. "But we know he's going to be a very, very good talent. They believe in him, and they have every right to. We just wanted to make sure we put pressure on him and never let him get comfortable knowing that he's going to be playing against us for a long time."

For his part, Burrow shouldered the blame for the blowout loss.

"It's never good to lose like this, but it's always a good learning experience," Burrow said. "I think we're in that game if I don't suck in the second half, and I'm not going to suck a lot."

The Steelers make a lot of quarterbacks suck. Burrow is just the latest to live through the nightmare against the NFL's top pass-rushing unit.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson on bad day vs. Rams: 'It's not on anybody but me'

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is shouldering the blame on their loss to the Rams. But Wilson says he's not worry and they'll bounce back.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to miss time with rib, shoulder injuries

﻿Drew Brees﻿ might be out a bit. The Saints are expecting their Pro Bowl QB to miss some time after suffering a rib contusion in Sunday's win over the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran has also been dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Doug Pederson on Eagles' loss to Giants: 'I'm pissed off' 

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is very upset after his team lost to the New York Giants. He said this is the most frustrated he's been after a loss.
news

Lions optimistic about Matthew Stafford's thumb injury after X-rays negative

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ guided Detroit to a last-second win, playing one of his best games of the season despite suffering a thumb injury early in the contest. The injury shouldn't cost the Lions QB any time.
news

Vic Fangio concerned about Drew Lock's INTs, but Broncos 'committed' to young QB

Drew Lock threw a career-high four INTs, a culmination of weeks of inefficient and poor overall play. The young Broncos quarterback has now thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last five starts. 
news

Lamar Jackson: Ravens 'ticked off' after loss to Patriots 

After falling to the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was clearly frustrated, saying "nobody likes losing."
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on Hail Mary TD: 'They were in position. It was just a better catch'

Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins demonstrated why he has maybe the best hands in the NFL as he outjumped a trio of Bills DBs and managed to come down with a game-winning, 43-yard touchdown. And he wasn't particularly surprised afterward.
news

NFL social media goes wild after DeAndre Hopkins' game-winning Hail Mary catch

We have our frontrunner for play of the year. DeAndre Hopkins﻿ outjumped three defenders and came down with a Hail Mary TD from ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ with two seconds remaining to give the Cardinals a 32-30 victory over the Bills. The miraculous moment immediately went viral.
news

Drew Brees suffers rib injury, set to undergo MRI following Saints' win over 49ers

A big hit midway through the second quarter led to Drew Brees being sidelined to begin the second half against the 49ers. He would end up sitting out for the remainder, leaving backups Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to bring it home for the Saints.
news

NFL Week 10: What we learned from Sunday's games

Highlighted by a 98-yard Ronald Jones TD run, the Buccaneers bounced back emphatically, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers staved off the elements and a scare from the Jaguars and a returning Nick Chubb salted away a Browns victory. And much more. 
news

Teddy Bridgewater exits Panthers' loss to Bucs with knee injury

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ didn't finish the Carolina Panthers' 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but initial word is it's not a serious knee injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL