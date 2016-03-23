T.J. Ward discusses 'hair on fire' playing style, new ejection rule

You see corners sometimes, they think it's easy to cover tight ends, so they get out there on the tight end, and the tight end is just abusin' 'em. That's the biggest misconception about safety. And it's kinda irritating, because I feel like the pay grade is paid like that. It's like, OK, safeties are paid in this hole right here, where this is how much of a value they hold to the rest of the defense and the team, and I feel like that's not at all -- it's like way up here. 'Cause you see when teams lose they safeties, what happens to their defenses.