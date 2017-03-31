Around the NFL

T.J. McDonald signs one-year deal with Miami Dolphins

Published: Mar 31, 2017 at 04:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Days after T.J. McDonald learned of his eight-game suspension, he found a new home.

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of the free-agent safety on Friday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it's a one-year deal with the team.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero first reported the signing was for the veteran minimum. Salguero noted that McDonald had multiple offers, but chose the Dolphins based on opportunity and a fresh start away from the West Coast -- where he went to college at USC and played last season for the Rams.

"The whole attitude of this team plays ball the right way and it's something that I want to be a part of," McDonald said in comments provided by the Dolphins.

McDonald is suspended for the first eight games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, stemming from a May 2016 arrest and misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

"This is something that will never happen again and I've learned (from it) and owned up to (it)," McDonald said. "I definitely want to grow from (it). (My) priorities changed, everything's changed. This whole experience is something I'm definitely going to grow from. Whatever I can do to help this team is what I'm ready to do."

McDonald can participate in offseason workouts and meetings during his half-season suspension.

Once he's eligible to take the field for games, the hard-hitting cover man should have the opportunity to earn a large role down the stretch, in what should be another playoff push for the Dolphins.

Miami lost both starting safeties to injury last season. Reshad Jones returns as one of the best all-purpose safeties in the NFL, but 2016 free-agent signee Isa Abdul-Quddus was released this offseason after suffering a neck injury that jeopardizes his NFL career.

Sitting at No. 18 on Around The NFL's list of the top 101 free agents, if McDonald lives up to his athletic abilities after serving his suspension, his midseason return could give Miami one of the best safety tandems in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

news

New Browns DC Jim Schwartz pledges emphasis on pass rush, putting pieces around Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has joined the franchise with a pledge to focus on building a more prolific pass rush around Myles Garrett.

news

Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'

The Bengals haven't played the Bills in Buffalo since 2019, the final season played before they selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The QB is ready for the challenge.

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he's playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status

Aaron Donald caused a brief stir over the weekend when his Twitter bio was briefly changed. The all-world Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman seems to have at least somewhat cleared things up Wednesday.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell non-committal on DC Ed Donatell's status

Three days removed from the Vikings' 31-24 wild-card loss to the New York Giants, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell was non-committal regarding Ed Donatell's future as he maneuvered around questions regarding his DC's future.

news

Brandon Staley explains Chargers' offensive staff changes: 'There's a different gear we need to get to'

The Chargers' collapse on Super Wild Card Weekend forced coach Brandon Staley to make changes to his offensive staff. Staley also had questions to answer after his team blew a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville.

news

Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season

Matt Canada will return as the Steelers offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Cowboys to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, plan to stick with embattled Brett Maher

After Brett Maher's bad night at the office on Monday, the Cowboys are reaching out for reinforcements at placekicker -- just in case. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round duel with the 49ers.

news

Despite Boston Scott having 10 career TDs vs. Giants, DC Martindale says the RB isn't 'a Giant killer'

Eagles' running back Boston Scott has had unprecedented success against the Giants in his career, a fact that New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is not discouraged by coming into Saturday's divisional round matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of his first season, is interviewing with the New York Jets for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE