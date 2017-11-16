T.J. Carrie on why Raiders' season isn't going 'how we planned'

Being able to live this dream is still so surreal to me. You always hear the sayings that people wake up miserable because they hate their jobs. But what people consider work for me is something that I love doing. It's something that I've played since I was a very young kid. Now being able to live this dream and share it with my family and my friends, who all put in a tremendous amount of work as well, is a lot of fun. I try and give them a little piece of it every day, whether that's coming to games or coming with me to certain places where I have to maybe do autograph signings and all that. I'm still grateful for what I have.