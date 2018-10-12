Surprising Stats: Week 6

Both Adam Thielen and Larry Fitzgerald are Minnesota natives. Thielen got a lot of attention this week for being the third wide receiver in NFL history to post 100-plus yards in each of his first five games. His worst game this season was in Week 1 when he caught six passes for 102 yards. However, Stefon Diggs is on pace to catch 118.4 passes for 1,286.4 yards, and 9.6 touchdowns.