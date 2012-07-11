Supplemental draft gives teams option of last-minute addition

Published: Jul 10, 2012 at 09:29 PM

The supplemental draft at times has been an afterthought of the offseason. Though the route is untraditional, it has given players like Cris Carter, Bernie Kosar and Ahmad Brooks a start to their NFL careers. Later in the day, Daniel Jeremiah will provide a primer for Thursday's supplemental draft.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

Pass rushers get their turn at NFL Network, as Ray Edwards of the Atlanta Falcons and Connor Barwin of the Houston Texans stop by to talk about the upcoming season. Tune in to "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET to hear from both of them.

Brooks: Marshall vs. Jackson

Brandon Marshall ( Bears) and Vincent Jackson (Bucs) both joined new teams. Who's better? Bucky Brooks examines. **More ...**

Kim Kardashian recently set her eyes on Robert Griffin III. But Washington Redskins fans need not fear their quarterback ending up in the tabloids. RG3 said there's no chance of a connection with Kardashian materializing.

Chad Reuter continues his look at the 2013 NFL Draft by breaking down the linebackers. On Tuesday, Reuter took a look at the defensive tackles in next year's class.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has his eyes on making it back to the Super Bowl. But he has plenty of non-football items on his bucket list. Among his top goals is making it to space one day.

In toppling the eventual NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo put together a signature performance. Not even a collapsed lung and cracked rib could keep Romo from leading the Cowboys to a Week 2 win, which Elliot Harrison ranked as the No. 9 game of the 2011 season. Check back Wednesday for his eighth-best contest of last year.

With training camps drawing close, Adam Rank is brimming with predictions. Check out his six predictions for the NFC, including whether the New York Giants can stave off the rest of the NFC East.

Rapoport: What's the holdup?

The new CBA was supposed to make rookie deals easy. Why are most of the top picks unsigned? Ian Rapoport explains. **More ...**

Five episodes of "NFL's Top 10" with countdowns featuring quarterbacks are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs July 14 on NFL Network.

Happy birthday to Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, who turns 31 on Wednesday, and to Green Bay Packers defensive tackle B.J. Raji, who turns 26.

