Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers keys

Increased utilization of the zone-read has obviously been a major factor in San Francisco's success since Kaepernick took over. The concept puts the onus on the quarterback to read a designated defender along the front seven, then decide whether to give the ball to the running back or keep it and take off. The 49ers have implemented the concept -- which Kaepernick ran to perfection during his time at Nevada -- to make the second-year playmaker comfortable and add diversity to their power-running attack. This has enabled San Francisco to pummel opponents with a slew of runs between the tackles, complemented by an occasional outside run by Kaepernick, to exploit overaggressive defenders. When operated in rhythm, the combination can produce the kinds of big plays that break open close games.