Around the NFL

Super Bowl XLIX voted greatest game of all time

Published: Apr 03, 2015 at 12:07 PM

The greatest football game of all time was decided by our readers this weekend. It was down to two options: Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks and Super Bowl XLIII between the Cardinals and Steelers. And the winner is ... Super Bowl XLIX.

Both games have surpassed their seeding in our monthlong "Bracketlogy" voting. The Patriots-Seahawks were victims of recency bias by the seeding committee. The committee was too afraid of overrating the most recent game. The voters have smartly pushed it through the competition.

The Cardinals and Steelers had the craziest final 2:30 in Super Bowl history. It may have had the craziest collection of three plays in Super Bowl history. But the Patriots and Seahawks played the best game in NFL history. Let's not discount it because it just happened. Consider:

» The game pitted the best two teams in the league. They tied for the best record. New England had the best scoring differential in the NFL; Seattle was second. The Patriots were seeking a fourth title and their first in a decade. Another loss would have irrevocably changed how the Brady-Belichick era was seen. The Seahawks were the defending champions.

Going into the game, this was the best on paper matchup we'd seen in at least a decade. And then the game delivered.

» The Patriots out-played Seattle throughout the first half until a frenzied final 2:16 that included three touchdowns. The Patriots went 80 yards in 105 seconds before Seattle went 80 yards in 29 seconds.

» The Patriots authored the best fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl history against the best defense of the last decade. It was the second time that Tom Brady put together a go-ahead drive in Arizona with under three minutes left in the Super Bowl. This time, his defense held on.

» Malcolm Butler's interception singlehandedly changed the outcome of a Super Bowl more than any play in history. It wasn't like a game-winning kick or miss. It flipped the script from an extremely likely victory for Seattle to another title for New England. It is one of the greatest defensive plays ever made because of Butler's instincts, aggression and ability to hold on to a pass that would have been deflected on 19 plays out of 20. But Butler held on.

Yet Butler's play was overshadowed by Seattle's decision to throw the ball on the goal line. It created one of the greatest "what ifs?" in league history. It even rendered one of the craziest catches in NFL history moot.

We could go on from here, or you could watch the quick highlight reels to refresh yourself on everything that went down. Both games were great, but Super Bowl XLIX was the greatest.

When our digital programmers of 2035 do their own "Bracketology," this game will live on.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast debates which players are most likely to break prominent records and discusses Jameis Winston's pro day. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden

The NFL unexpectedly lost one of the most pivotal people in the history of the game on Tuesday when it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.
news

John Madden, legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at age 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Tuesday morning, the league announced.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to modify COVID-19 protocols, cutting standard isolation period from 10 to 5 days

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify its COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 28

The Bucs could be without two key CBs for Week 17. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at his home, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. 
news

Mike Tomlin: Road 'getting narrow' for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for pivotal Week 17 game

The Steelers are running out time. There's the fact Pittsburgh has just two games left to try to mount a last-ditch playoff run. There's also the reality these could be ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final two weeks of his NFL career.
news

Jaguars request interviews with six coordinators for head-coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they're moving in multiple directions.
news

NFL, NFLPA discussing potential changes to COVID-19 protocols based on new CDC guidance

New CDC guidelines are driving potential changes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols that would cut the isolation period from 10 days to five days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts place Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list; QB could miss Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts could be without ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in Week 17 after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jerry Jones pleased with Dak Prescott's 'execution' in Cowboys' blowout win: 'What slump?'

Two weeks ago, Jerry Jones acknowledged that his star quarterback, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, was indeed in a slump. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys owner declared it over, or more accurately, denied its very existence.
news

Dan Campbell open to Jared Goff as Lions starting QB in 2022: 'I don't see why not'

Jared Goff's once uncertain future in Detroit appears close to gaining a bit more clarity following comments from head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals 'know we've got to improve a lot' before even thinking about playoffs

Arizona clinched a playoff berth despite its most recent loss, but securing a spot in the postseason hasn't been the focus. Being a successful football team matters more to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW