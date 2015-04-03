Super Bowl XLIX voted greatest game of all time

» Malcolm Butler's interception singlehandedly changed the outcome of a Super Bowl more than any play in history. It wasn't like a game-winning kick or miss. It flipped the script from an extremely likely victory for Seattle to another title for New England. It is one of the greatest defensive plays ever made because of Butler's instincts, aggression and ability to hold on to a pass that would have been deflected on 19 plays out of 20. But Butler held on.