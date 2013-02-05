Super Bowl parade in Baltimore today; all of Tuesday's news

Celebrate the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII championship with the city of Baltimore live on NFL Network at 10:45 a.m. ET today. And get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» Relive an instant Super Bowl classic when NFL Network presents Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
» Did Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith commit a penalty on San Francisco 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree during the fateful fourth-down play of Super Bowl XLVII? Our experts answer the question in our Instant Super Debate.
» NFL Evolution reports that Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher wants the NFL Players Association to "stop the posturing and get the HGH testing done."
» Dan Hanzus compares Eli Manning's performance in Super Bowl XLVI vs. Joe Flacco's in Super Bowl XLVII in the Bridgestone QB Report.
» Elliot Harrison presents his final Power Rankings for the 2012 season.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
» Adam Schein looks back on 47 memorable moments from an unforgettable 2012 NFL season.
» Beyonce rocked the crowd at the Superdome with a stunning Super Bowl halftime show. Watch (and listen) for yourself, and see the best photos from her performance.
» The Ravens pulled out a thrilling victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Celebrate their championship run with official Baltimore RavensSuper Bowl gear from NFL Shop.