Super Bowl LVII total viewing audience estimated at 200 million

Approximately 200 million viewers -- 60% of all people in the United States -- watched Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

The approximated number is based on a custom survey in collaboration with Nielsen, a leading media measurement and analytics company, to compliment Nielsen's audience measurement data to better understand how many may have watched the game, particularly in group settings.

It's a 9% increase compared with the nearly 183 million unique viewers initially reported to have watched at least one minute of Super Bowl LVII. The survey also revealed that the average minute audience was approximately 136 million viewers.

"The Super Bowl is singular across the television and media landscape not only in its unparalleled viewership, but because it is largely watched in group settings," said Paul Ballew, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of the NFL. "With that in mind, additional measurement is needed in order to have a complete picture of the total viewership of this special event and the results of this custom survey with Nielsen illustrate the true magnitude of the Super Bowl."

The NFL commissioned the custom survey from Nielsen in order to provide further insights into how many people in the U.S. watched Super Bowl LVII. The survey was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago using the AmeriSpeak panel.

"Nielsen has measured Super Bowl viewership for over 50 years giving us a front row seat to the vast changes in how and where fans watch the Big Game," said Jon Stainer, Nielsen Global Sports Managing Director. "We recognize the uniqueness of this media event around group viewing parties and this additional custom survey helps supplement our audience measurement."