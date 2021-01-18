SUPER BOWL LV SECURITY PROCEDURES

Note: Prohibited items and items determined to not be appropriate for entry into the stadium will be the responsibility of the ticketholder and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Raymond James Stadium, or the Tampa Police Department. The NFL, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa Police Department will not store prohibited or excluded items for spectators.

Cameras and Binoculars – Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches (6") long will be permitted. Camcorders or similar video recording devices are not allowed. Binocular cases and camera bags must comply with the NFL bag policy.

Items purchased after passing through security on gameday will be allowed into the stadium.

The cooperation, patience and understanding of fans is greatly appreciated by the National Football League, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa Police Department.