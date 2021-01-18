SUPER BOWL LV SECURITY PROCEDURES

Security screening in and around Raymond James Stadium will be significantly heightened for Super Bowl LV. To provide a safe environment and to expedite fan entry into the stadium, the NFL limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium.
All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the stadium.
Consistent with all NFL games, the NFL strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bag to the Super Bowl, but if necessary, those outlined below are permissible:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
- Clutch bags,4.5" x 6.5" or smaller, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses or bags larger than 4.5" x 6.5", coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags/draw strings that are not clear or exceed 12" x 6" x 12", luggage of any kind, computer bags, binocular cases and camera bags, and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.
For more details on the Clear Bag Policy click HERE
Prohibited Items At Super Bowl LV
The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive. The NFL reserves the right to prohibit any item at deemed dangerous or inappropriate, NFL's sole discretion.
- Alcohol
- Animals (except service animals)
- Banners, signs (any object that obstructs the view of others)
- Battery operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)
- Backpacks and briefcases
- Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)
- Beverages
- Bottles, cans, thermoses, cups and beverage containers of any kind (unless purchased at an NFL venue)
- Camcorders or similar video recording devices
- Cigarettes, e-cigarettes, all smoking devices (smoke-free stadium)
- Chairs, stools or other seating devices
- Containers of any type (aerosol cans, coolers of any size, bottles)
- Drones, unmanned aircraft vehicles
- Food
- Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind
- Footballs, inflated balls of any kind
- Frisbees
- Illegal substances
- Laptop computers
- Laser lights and pointers
- Mace/pepper spray
- Motorized scooters, hover boards, skateboards, or any self-propelled devices
- Noisemakers and horns
- Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: (1) concerning a person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin, or (2) to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault. This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions
- Poles, sticks, missile like objects of any kind
- Pom poms, shakers with stick handles
- Promotional items with commercial slogans or identification without the written consent from the NFL
- Selfie Sticks
- Strollers
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Firearms, weapons, knives and explosives
- Whistles
Note: Prohibited items and items determined to not be appropriate for entry into the stadium will be the responsibility of the ticketholder and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Raymond James Stadium, or the Tampa Police Department. The NFL, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa Police Department will not store prohibited or excluded items for spectators.
Cameras and Binoculars – Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches (6") long will be permitted. Camcorders or similar video recording devices are not allowed. Binocular cases and camera bags must comply with the NFL bag policy.
Items purchased after passing through security on gameday will be allowed into the stadium.
The cooperation, patience and understanding of fans is greatly appreciated by the National Football League, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa Police Department.
SECURITY SCREENING FOR SUPER BOWL LV BEGINS AT 2:30PM ET AT ALL ENTRIES AND GATES.