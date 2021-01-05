Super Bowl LV: Ranking the five matchups I'd most like to see

This season represents a cleansing for the Bills. For eons, they were pushed around and giggled at by the New England Patriots. Those ghosts were slayed this season, as Buffalo morphed into an offensive juggernaut with New Age wonder Josh Allen at the controls. Name a more appropriate ending for Buffalo than a final showdown with Tom Brady. The Bills would hit the scene as lovable types from Western New York. The Bucs don't pull at my heartstrings, but watching their 43-year-old quarterback battle for one last Lombardi would do the trick.