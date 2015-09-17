Super Bowl III rematch: Joe Namath made improbable history

On the opening stanza of the third quarter, Namath employed the ground game to extend the Jets' lead to 10-0. Then, on the Jets' next possession, right when the Colts started playing the run and calling blitzes to interrupt New York's offensive momentum, Namath hit the jet stream, completing four passes to get New York down to the 23, in range for yet the second of three Jim Turner field goals. After another Baltimore punt, Namath led the Jets downfield again, finally tossing the deep ball everyone had waited all game to see: a beautiful skinny post to Sauer for 39 yards. One more Turner field goal made it 16-0. More importantly, Namath had eaten up 13 minutes of game clock.