Super Bowl hopes often depend on a team's depth at running back

But backfield depth was part of New Orleans' thinking when it selected Bush in the first round of the 2006 draft. The Saints already had McAllister but could not pass on Bush's talent -- especially at the position he played. Yes, Bush was arguably the most talented player in the draft, but the Saints also were gaining an insurance policy against an injury to McAllister. Their logic? Two backs are better than one, and when McAllister was healthy, they occasionally teamed him with Bush. In 2006, the duo combined for more than 1,600 rushing yards and 118 receptions as New Orleans made the NFC Championship Game.