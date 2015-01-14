Super Bowl countdown clock commemorates build up to game

Jan 14, 2015
PHOENIX -- The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has put many things in place to garner attention for Super Bowl XLIX, but nothing is commemorating the march to the game quite like the First Solar Countdown Clock.

The countdown clock was unveiled before the new year in downtown Phoenix. It stands 13 feet tall and 110 inches wide and is the second Super Bowl cornerstone unveiled, following the 7,000-pound football outside Host Committee headquarters Nov. 10.

Host Committee chair David Rousseau is hoping the countdown clock will catch the public's eye and serve as a reminder of what's to come Feb. 1 in Glendale, Ariz.

"We want to garner attention and have people start to focus on what's about to unfold down here so this is going to be a daily reminder, an hourly reminder and fortunately a second reminder," Rousseau said.

Rousseau said the partnership to create the clock with First Solar, a Tempe-based company and the largest corporate contributor for Host Committee volunteers, was a no-brainer.

"First Solar has set the bar for community involvement and investment in the community and we're excited on both fronts to highlight that today," Rousseau said.

First Solar CEO Jim Hughes was also in attendance and addressed the crowd of volunteers and media.

"Our partnership with the Super Bowl Host Committee demonstrates our commitment to this community," Hughes said. "First Solar is proud to be a sponsor of the Super Bowl Host Committee."

The countdown clock, which is also fitted with 200 feet of LED lights, is located on the corner of First Street and Jefferson, where Super Bowl Central will make its home the week before the game.

"We also felt that this was an event that would help the Valley demonstrate that it's a world-class metroplex with world-class amenities able to support a world-class event," Hughes said.

