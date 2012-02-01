Super Bowl commercials an expensive game for advertisers

Published: Feb 01, 2012 at 10:31 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
NFL Divisional Round game picks: Ravens and 49ers unanimous winners! Chiefs or Bills on Sunday night?
Can rising stars C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love spin more postseason magic on the road Saturday? Buccaneers or Lions on Sunday? And who wins the latest installment of Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen? Check out all of the Divisional Round game picks!