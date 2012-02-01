Super Bowl commercials an expensive game for advertisers

Published: Feb 01, 2012 at 10:31 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy 'confident' in direction of Cowboys: 'I know how to win'

Mike McCarthy met with the Dallas media on Thursday after the Cowboys announced on Wednesday that he would return as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

NFL announces International Pathway Program Class of 2024

The National Football League has announced its International Player Pathway (IPP) program Class of 2024, featuring 11 athletes from around the world and a first-ever group of five specialists from England and Ireland.
news

Bill Belichick to have second interview with Falcons this weekend

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Atlanta Falcons will conduct a second head coach interview with Bill Belichick this weekend.
news

NFL Divisional Round game picks: Ravens and 49ers unanimous winners! Chiefs or Bills on Sunday night?

Can rising stars C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love spin more postseason magic on the road Saturday? Buccaneers or Lions on Sunday? And who wins the latest installment of Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen? Check out all of the Divisional Round game picks!