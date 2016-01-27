Super Bowl 50 prep: My advice for Ron Rivera and Gary Kubiak

We used the first three days of the bye week to organize the players -- and the entire organization -- for the next week's events. We had a cadre of people available for the players and their families to organize the travel, hotel, meals and transportation at the event -- and most importantly, the tickets for the game. We wanted to make sure that the players, after getting all this settled the first three days of the week, could put all that aside and focus solely on getting ready for the game. We also wanted to make sure that each player had a designated person from our staff to use as a conduit for anything he or his family might need to handle the week's problems. We wanted the family members to each have a specific person they could go to, so they didn't have to bother the players.