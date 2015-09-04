Analysis

Super Bowl 50 predictions: Packers, Colts among picks

Published: Sep 04, 2015 at 05:34 AM

On the cusp of the 2015 NFL season, our analysts provide their predictions, including the winners of individual awards, playoff teams for each conference and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl forecasts.

SUPER BOWL 50

Judy Battista: Packers over Colts. Who cares about shaky defenses? Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck let it rip in a classic shootout, with Rodgers refusing to hand the baton of greatest active quarterback to Luck just yet.

Jeffri Chadiha: Colts over Seahawks. The Seahawks aren't as strong as they've been in the past, even with Jimmy Graham in the fold. Andrew Luck has too many weapons to be stopped in this contest.

Brian Billick: Ravens over Seahawks. John Harbaugh has more wins in his seven years as a head coach than anyone in that same span not named Bill Belichick -- and he will out-coach Pete Carroll in another heartbreaking last-second loss for the Seahawks.

Michael Silver: Packers over Colts.Cal > Stanford. That is all.

Colleen Wolfe: Colts over Packers.Quarterbackpalooza. Set your DVRs for all the quarterback goodness in this game. Aaron Rodgers plays well; Andrew Luck plays better. Indy wins it all and Luck captures his first title.

Steve Wyche: Seahawks over Steelers. The Legion of Boom will be unlike any secondary this great offense has had to deal with -- and Niners fans have to watch the Seahawks celebrate on their home field. Ouch.

Gil Brandt: Packers over Patriots.Aaron Rodgers shows why he's the best quarterback in the NFL in what should be a high-scoring game.

Adam Schein: Packers over Colts. A classic Super Bowl gets a vintage result. Aaron Rodgers beats Andrew Luck in a shootout!

Charley Casserly: Eagles over Colts. Chip Kelly's Sam Bradford gamble pays off in the form of a Super Bowl title, and Bradford cashes in as a free agent.

Elliot Harrison: Packers over Colts.Aaron Rodgers takes home his second Super Bowl MVP trophy, though Eddie Lacy is the key to Super Bowl 50. Indy's so-so run defense catches up to it against a talented offensive line, and Green Bay wins its fifth title.

Marc Sessler: Eagles over Colts. Indy's less-than-stellar defense won't have the men to slow Chip Kelly's offense. This game won't be close.

Dave Dameshek: Seahawks over Chiefs. Former AFC West rivals reunite on the world stage, where the 'Hawks make like Dave Krieg eluding Derrick Thomas and slip past Andy Reid's gang.

Bucky Brooks: Seahawks over Colts. The Seahawks pummel Andrew Luck and Co. behind an impressive effort from the Legion of Boom. Sticky coverage from Richard Sherman and Cary Williams allows the defensive line to beat up Luck in the pocket. With the spectacular passer unable to find his rhythm, the Colts fall apart in the second half.

