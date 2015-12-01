Super Bowl 50 Gigapixel

Published: Nov 30, 2015 at 07:00 PM 
 As part of 
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl) 50 on 2/7, an ultra-high resolution 360-degree fan photo will be taken! Fans should dress to impress and show up before game start to ensure they're in the photo!

The interactive photo - powered by Blakeway Worldwide Panoramas - allows NFL fans to find and tag themselves, share the views with friends, enter to win prizes, and celebrate the game in incredible detail. The image will be billions of pixels in size (yes, that's billion with a "b")!

Please come back Tuesday 2/9 when it will be ready to view.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton on Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He's ahead of schedule'

WR Michael Thomas, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was on the sideline for Saturday's Saints-Ravens preseason opener and looks to have reconciled with head coach Sean Payton, who offered an update prior to the game. 
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater still 'even-steven' after preseason opener

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ did what they were supposed to do Saturday against Vikings backups in their preseason opener. The setting made for sterling box scores for both quarterbacks, but did little to help coach Vic Fangio decide on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. 
news

Bears agree to terms with former Eagles All-Pro OT Jason Peters

In need of offensive line reinforcements, the Bears are turning to a well-seasoned veteran for some assistance.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Saturday with a full slate of games. Here's what we learned. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW