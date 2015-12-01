Super Bowl 50 Gigapixel

As part of
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl) 50 on 2/7, an ultra-high resolution 360-degree fan photo will be taken! Fans should dress to impress and show up before game start to ensure they're in the photo!
The interactive photo - powered by Blakeway Worldwide Panoramas - allows NFL fans to find and tag themselves, share the views with friends, enter to win prizes, and celebrate the game in incredible detail. The image will be billions of pixels in size (yes, that's billion with a "b")!
Please come back Tuesday 2/9 when it will be ready to view.