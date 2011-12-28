Sunday's sellout marks just second of season for Bengals

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 04:29 AM

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals said Wednesday that Sunday's pivotal game against the Baltimore Ravens is a sellout, only the second this season at Paul Brown Stadium.

A victory would clinch an NFL wild-card playoff spot for the Bengals (9-6). The Ravens (11-4) are trying to wrap up the AFC North title and earn a first-round bye with a victory. If the Bengals lose, they'll need help in other games Sunday to reach the playoffs.

Andy Dalton

After selling only 41,273 tickets for last Saturday's home game with Arizona, the club goosed this week's sales with a two-for-one offer for season ticket holders.

"It's a great thing," defensive lineman Domata Peko said. "When everyone in `The Jungle' gets up, standing and cheering, it's as loud as it gets. Hopefully the house is rocking this weekend and we'll put on a show for everybody."

The Bengals said some club seats and single seats are still available, but that enough tickets have been sold to meet the NFL's requirements for lifting the local TV blackout.

"Just to have everyone here in Cincinnati wanting to come out for this game, I think that's something we've been wanting and been trying to get for a while," quarterback Andy Dalton said. "I'm just happy everybody responded to it. It's going to be a fun atmosphere, and we're excited about it."

