Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM
The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is day to day with a minor soft tissue injury and isn't practicing Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The issue is considered minor and the team is being cautious to ensure its franchise QB is good to go for the season, Rapoport added. Wentz, of course, has battled injuries his whole career and unable to finish three of his four seasons.
  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a low-ankle sprain in Saturday's scrimmage and likely won't practice much this week if at all, per Rapoport. The injury is considered minor and wouldn't keep him out of a game if the Rams were playing this week, Rapoport added.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in kickers Ryan Succop and Cody Parkey for workouts Monday, according to Rapoport. Matt Gay, who made 27 of 35 field goals last year as a rookie, is currently in line to be the starter. Cornerback Carlton Davis, injured in a scrimmage Friday, was out of pads Sunday and working on the side, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Bucs coach Bruce Arians' initial thought was that his condition was not serious. Running back Ronald Jones was practicing in full pads, per Palmer. Two days ago he had ice on his left foot during Friday's scrimmage.
  • NFL Network's Kim Jones provided an update on how Sam Darnold has look in camp so far, given the injuries that have battered the Jets receiving corps. "As far as Sam Darnold goes, we've seen Sam look very good at practice. We've also seen some days that are a little bit -- or a perhaps a lotta bit -- less than that. In fairness, the Jets are down to six healthy receivers. Six," Jones said before mentioning the Jets are scrambling to add depth. Key Rotation players Breshad Perriman (knee) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) have been hampered by injuries lately. The team signed Chris Hogan on Aug. 11 and is expected to sign Donte Moncrief soon; both veterans spent time with the Panthers in 2019.
  • After going down with a knee injury last week, 49ers receiver J.J. Nelson has been placed on injured reserve, Rapoport reported. He added that the team will likely reach an injury settlement to clear him off the books after discovering he'll be out for more than 4 weeks. Nelson will now hit the free agent market again after signing with the club on Aug. 15.

