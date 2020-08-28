Another 49ers WR goes down: J.J. Nelson suffers knee injury

The San Francisco 49ers need to put whatever remaining pass-catchers they have in bubble wrap until the season starts.

The Niners suffered yet another injury to their wide receivers.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that newly signed receiver J.J. Nelson will be out two weeks to a month due to a knee injury, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

In addition, George Kittle continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Shanahan told reporters that it's just tightness and nothing is pulled or strained.

It's the receiver corps that's a bigger issue for Shanahan.

Nelson was signed two weeks ago to add depth after injuries began to pile up. Instead, he becomes the latest Niner to get bitten by the injury bug.

Deebo Samuel (foot), Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), Jalen Hurd (torn ACL on IR) and Richie James (wrist) have also all been out of practice due to injuries.