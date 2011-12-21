Suit renews fraud claims against NFL, Cowboys in SBXLV mess

DALLAS -- Super Bowl ticket-holders displaced during the February seating fiasco at Cowboys Stadium filed court documents, renewing fraud claims against the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys.
The Wednesday filings in Dallas accuse the league and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of recklessness in pushing for a new Super Bowl attendance record at the Cowboys' new stadium and doing nothing to discourage attendance.
That's despite no league and Cowboys responses to Arlington building inspectors' warnings that permits hadn't been sought for temporary seating being installed for the game. Eventually, 1,250 temporary seats were declared unsafe just hours before the game.
A judge dismissed previous fraud allegations and claims against the Cowboys, but allowed the ticketholders to amend their claims.
Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple declined comment. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy called the claims meritless.
