Suh offers complete package, while questions remain about McCoy

Jason Pierre-Paul, South Florida

The most unique player in this draft is Pierre-Paul. He only played one year of major football after being a junior-college transfer. He was unbelievable at the combine as far as his first-step quickness. He did eight back flips in a row, which shows you what kind of an athlete he is. He's a player, but he's also a risk-reward guy. If you hit on him, he's really going to be a premium pass rusher who gets 11 or 12 sacks a year.