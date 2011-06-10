Suh attends first player-only workout with Lions teammates

Published: Jun 10, 2011 at 03:50 AM

Ndamukong Suh's busy offseason included breaking a sweat with the locked-out Detroit Lions for the first time on Friday.

Suh: Lions could go 16-0

Even though Detroit hasn't made the playoffs since 1999, Ndamukong Suh says the Lions could go 16-0, and should shoot for nothing less if they want to be taken seriously. More...

"I got some good work in," he said in an interview with NFL Network after joining his teammates for conditioning drills at Detroit Country Day School.

Suh declined to talk with reporters after the workout.

He started his offseason by having shoulder surgery that prevented him from playing in the Pro Bowl. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and was the only rookie on the All-Pro team after Detroit drafted him No. 2 overall last year.

Suh was among the celebrities who sped out of London last month for the Gumball 3000 Rally, a seven-day car race stretching across 10 countries in Europe, but insisted he wasn't just kicking back and relaxing overseas.

"No vacations -- I enjoyed myself," Suh told NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest. "No question, I worked out in Europe."

The Lions are wrapping up a second week of practices they've organized on their own during the lingering lockout.

"We're not going to plan another week of workouts, hoping the next time we see each other a deal is done," offensive guard Rob Sims said.

About 30 Lions attended this week's gatherings, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and two second-round picks from the team's 2011 draft, wide receiver Titus Young and running back Mikel Leshoure, who were about as wide-eyed as expected.

"We're going to try to make it as easy on them as possible, and catch them up to speed as much as we can," Stafford said earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

