Suggs: Ravens to 'disrupt people's plans' vs. Patriots

After knocking the Steelersout of the postseason, Ravens pass rusher Terrell Suggs insists the Patriots better watch their backs.
"Everybody knows the history with these two teams," Suggs told reporters Saturday night, per CSN New England. "We're going to play a football game. It's the Ravens versus the Patriots. Everybody knows the storylines."
Baltimore's Divisional Round meeting with New England -- slated for Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET -- marks the fourth postseason bout between these teams during Suggs' 12-year career with the Ravens. Baltimore has won two of three, prompting defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to tell the team's official site: "You've done it before, so you think you can do it again."
"We all know the matchup the NFL wants to see," Suggs said. "Something for the TV, for the sponsors. We've got faith in ourselves and Ravens Nation, and we'll see if we can disrupt some people's plans."
As we mentioned on the latest podcast, the Ravens arguably stand out as the finest team to make it out of the wild-card round. They boast a stout defense, a reliable ground game and a strong-armed, unflappable quarterback in Joe Flacco with a track record of tugging his team into the promised land.
