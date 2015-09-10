Suggs on Steelers-Patriots: 'Whoever wins, I lose'

Football has returned to the land, but not everyone is excited about tonight'sNFL Kickoff between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
"Who am I pulling for? I'm going to be honest with you, I can't really win," said Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, per ESPN.com. "Whoever wins, I lose."
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith echoed his pass-rushing teammate, telling reporters: "I'm hoping both of them lose."
That's not how it works, fellas. Two losers = not possible. You'd think someone graduating from "Ball So Hard University" would know as much.