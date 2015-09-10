Around the NFL

Suggs on Steelers-Patriots: 'Whoever wins, I lose'

Published: Sep 10, 2015 at 05:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Football has returned to the land, but not everyone is excited about tonight'sNFL Kickoff between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

"Who am I pulling for? I'm going to be honest with you, I can't really win," said Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, per ESPN.com. "Whoever wins, I lose."

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith echoed his pass-rushing teammate, telling reporters: "I'm hoping both of them lose."

That's not how it works, fellas. Two losers = not possible. You'd think someone graduating from "Ball So Hard University" would know as much.

