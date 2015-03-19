Successful Louisiana coach joins USA Football as Master Trainer

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that former Hahnville (Louisiana) High School coach Lou Valdin has been hired by USA Football to be a Heads Up Football Master Trainer.
- The Washington Times looked at how football remains personal choice in the high school community, with the Heads Up Football program helping with that decision.
- USA Football wrote about what Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy had to say about the importance of parent involvement during the National Conference last month.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor