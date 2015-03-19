Successful Louisiana coach joins USA Football as Master Trainer

Published: Mar 19, 2015 at 06:14 AM

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:

  • The Washington Times looked at how football remains personal choice in the high school community, with the Heads Up Football program helping with that decision.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Cowboys-Saints

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football".
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Fantasy Previews (aka Feeling Unlucky?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 13 fantasy slate.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW