Friday, Jul 31, 2020

Football and footlongs: Subway becomes official NFL sponsor 

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Sandwich lovers and football fans just scored a major touchdown. Subway restaurants, the world's largest sandwich chain, is now an official sponsor of the NFL.

As an official sponsor, Subway will have exclusive marketing rights and activation opportunities at key NFL events and experiences. The brand will also sponsor NFL FLAG, the largest U.S. flag football league and support NFL PLAY 60, which is dedicated to keeping youth active and healthy.

Started in 1965, Subway now has more than 40,000 locations around the world.

