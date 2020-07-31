NFL announces Subway restaurants as official sponsor 

NEW YORK, N.Y. & MILFORD, Conn. -- Sandwich lovers and football fans just scored a major touchdown. The National Football League (NFL) today announced that Subway restaurants, the world's largest sandwich chain, is now an official sponsor of the NFL.

As an official multi-year sponsor of the NFL, Subway will have exclusive marketing rights and activation opportunities at key NFL events and experiences. The brand will also sponsor NFL FLAG, the largest U.S. flag football league and support NFL PLAY 60, which is dedicated to keeping youth active and healthy. Subway will align with key teams, players and partners to bring the sponsorship to life.

The long-term sponsorship kicks off this fall with a new ad campaign featuring NFL talent and personalities and restaurant promotions, allowing Subway fans to enjoy two of America's favorite things -- Footlong subs and football.

"With NFL fans more excited than ever for the return of football, we are thrilled to have Subway, as an official league sponsor," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer & EVP, NFL Partnerships. " "We are also excited for Subway's partnership in flag football and our Play 60 initiatives. We look forward to working closely with them to help grow the sport of football and make the NFL season better than ever for our fans."

Subway restaurants are the ideal stop for families and athletes across the globe looking to make better choices and fuel their days and practices with better options like sandwiches made with fresh ingredients -- from freshly-baked bread, to crisp veggies, and a variety of toppings and sauces.