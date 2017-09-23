Studying this NFL season's sloppy start; vital Week 3 questions

WHEN will Derrick Henry replace DeMarco Murray as the Titans' bell cow? Murray's ongoing hamstring problems might open the door -- starting Sunday against Seattle -- for Henry, who isn't as nifty in the backfield, but can wear people out with his size (6-foot-3, 247 pounds), bounce outside with his long stride and close out games in the Titans' downhill rush attack. The allure of a younger, bigger, healthier back has been there from the tail end of last season, when Murray, now 29, was third in the NFL with 1,287 rushing yards and, in some scouts' minds, showed early signs of decline. "Even against Oakland, [Murray] looked like he was a little limited (by the hamstring). He wasn't opening up," said one scout who has broken down both Titans games. "But the way they were able to finish against Jacksonville with Henry (12 carries, 87 yards in the second half), I think it's going to be heavy Henry carries" in the short term. Will the second-year back take advantage of the opportunity?