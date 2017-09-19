Dolphins acquire LB Stephone Anthony from Saints

We have a trade.

The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick. Both teams confirmed the swap.

In a juicy twist of fate, Anthony and the Dolphins are slated to battle the Saints in London come Week 4.

A 2015 first-round pick by New Orleans, Anthony has yet to play a down this season after starting 19 games over the past two campaigns, including all 16 tilts as a first-year defender -- good enough to earn him a nod on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2015.

The former Clemson star was no longer a fit for the Saints, who overhauled their linebacking unit this offseason. In Miami, though, he'll certainly earn playing time following the indefinite suspension of linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

Anthony gives the Dolphins a speedy linebacker with the physical skills to cover pass-catchers in space. That said, his star faded quickly in New Orleans. A fresh start should help.