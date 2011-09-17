Strong team presence at funeral for mother of Bears' Urlacher

NEW ORLEANS -- Showing additional support to grieving teammate Brian Urlacher, several Chicago Bears players -- including cornerback Charles Tillman, safety Chris Harris and defensive end Israel Idonije -- made separate travel arrangements to attend the funeral of Urlacher's mother, Lavoyda Lenard, on Saturday in New Mexico, according to a team source.
Coach Lovie Smith, general manager Jerry Angelo, team chairman George McCaskey and linebacker Lance Briggs traveled with Urlacher for the service Saturday afternoon. The additional group traveled separately. The remaining players, coaches and other team personnel traveled to New Orleans on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Urlacher spoke at the funeral, thanking his "two families" -- his family and the Bears -- during the service, the source said. All who attended the funeral arrived in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.
Urlacher is expected to start Sunday after returning to practice Thursday.
He missed Wednesday's practice following the sudden death of his mother at her home in Texas on Monday night.