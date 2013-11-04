Stress doctor: Coaches should take health scares as signal

Published: Nov 04, 2013 at 09:16 AM

Week 9 in the NFL might be remembered as the one with health scares for two prominent coaches. Denver Broncos coach John Fox discovered on a trip to Charlotte on Saturday that heart valve surgery couldn't wait until after the season and Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak collapsed while leaving the field during halftime on "Sunday Night Football."

One doctor who specializes in stress issues told "Good Morning America" that the job of head football coach is one of the most anxiety-filled occupations available.

Williams has co-founded a stress management program with his wife. He tries to ask his patients if the importance of their respective occupations is worth hurting themselves.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

