Stop overdrafting quarterbacks! Plus, JPP trade fallout and more

Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is a different animal at the point of attack. He uses a combination of cat-like quickness, slick combat moves and a non-stop motor to harass quarterbacks in the pocket. He blows past blockers with a series of hesitation karate moves that look like they were developed in a dojo. Donald's superb snap-count anticipation and quickness make him nearly impossible to contain in one-on-one situations, particularly on obvious passing downs. With No. 99 positioned on the outside shoulder of the guard, the Rams give their best pass rusher a chance to overwhelm an interior athlete with a "two-way go": Donald can use his speed, quickness and fast hands to win on a slap-rip move through the B gap (space between offensive guard and offensive tackle) or use a James Harden-like hesitation and slip maneuver to shoot through the A gap (hole between the offensive guard and center). As evidenced by his 39 career sacks, including 11 in 14 games last season, Donald has been feasting on quarterbacks as an isolation pass rusher between the tackles.