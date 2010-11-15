Still waiting for dominant team to emerge amid surprises

» When I watched Tom Brady in warm-ups in Pittsburgh, his look, his body language was the same as it was in Miami a few weeks back. When he has that certain "look," I know he is going to play well. And he got my MVP vote with that performance against the Steelers. Brady is part quarterback, part leader, part coach and, most of all, everything about what the Patriots stand for. He is the experienced player, the one coach Bill Belichick uses to help him focus this young team. He was great in beating the Steelers but, for me, he was even better off the field. He demanded from his teammates and pushed them to stay focused. Brady allows Belichick to concentrate on making the right decisions and coaching the game. Right now Brady has my vote.