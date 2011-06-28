Still in the fold: Troubled Talib works out with Bucs mates

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Cornerback Aqib Talib, who was indicted on an aggravated assault weapon charge for a March incident in Texas, was at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' minicamp workout Tuesday.
Talib's attendance is nothing new. The fourth-year pro has attended several player-organized workouts.
Talib's lawyer recently said the case against his client likely won't be resolved until after the 2011 season unless there is a plea agreement or dismissal.
"Right now, if I requested a trial, it would be late November at the earliest and most likely it would be next year," Frank Perez told the *St. Petersburg Times* in a story published June 19.
The Times reported Perez has had several meetings with the Dallas County district attorney, and another announcement hearing is scheduled for Thursday, at which point he said he will present evidence that is "favorable" to Talib and ask to either set a trial or have the charges dismissed.
"I don't like the case if I'm the district attorney," Perez said. "We feel very, very strongly Aqib is going to prevail in this. There's nothing to this case. I can't tell you now, but I'm confident we've got something that's going to turn the tide of public opinion."
It's not the first time that Talib, who's free on $25,000 bond, has been in trouble. He was involved in a fight with fellow Bucs rookie Cory Boyd at the 2008 NFL Rookie Symposium, hit teammate Torrie Cox in the face with his helmet while scuffling with Donald Penn during a minicamp workout in May 2009, and was charged with simple battery and resisting arrest in connection with an assault on a taxi driver in Tampa in August 2009.
But Talib, a starter since the Bucs took him in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, has done well on the field, intercepting 15 passes in his three NFL seasons. He's coming off a fine 2010 campaign in which he had 50 tackles, 11 passes defended and six picks, one returned for a touchdown.