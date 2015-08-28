Stevie Brown released by Houston Texans

Brown reportedly had offers from five or six teams when he signed with Houston in late April.
The sixth-year veteran started 19 games with the Giants over the past three years, highlighted by a 2012 breakout season with eight interceptions and a whopping 307 return yards.
The Giants' safeties are in shambles with Bennett Jackson and Mykkele Thompson lost to ACL injuries and Nat Berhe set to undergo calf surgery. Logic suggests a reunion with the G-Men could be in the works for Brown.
The Texans will go forward with Eddie Pleasant or converted cornerback Andre Hal opposite former Broncos free safety Rahim Moore.