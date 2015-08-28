Around the NFL

Stevie Brown released by Houston Texans

Published: Aug 28, 2015 at 11:48 AM
Chris Wesseling

Stevie Brown's Houston career lasted just four months.

The Texans released the veteran safety on Friday. The team officially announced the move Saturday.

Brown reportedly had offers from five or six teams when he signed with Houston in late April.

The sixth-year veteran started 19 games with the Giants over the past three years, highlighted by a 2012 breakout season with eight interceptions and a whopping 307 return yards.

The Giants' safeties are in shambles with Bennett Jackson and Mykkele Thompson lost to ACL injuries and Nat Berhe set to undergo calf surgery. Logic suggests a reunion with the G-Men could be in the works for Brown.

The Texans will go forward with Eddie Pleasant or converted cornerback Andre Hal opposite former Broncos free safety Rahim Moore.

