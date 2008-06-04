Stevens suspended for violating NFL's substance abuse policy

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Jerramy Stevens was suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2008 season and fined an additional game check on Wednesday for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
The league also said any additional violations between now and the start of the season would increase the suspension to three games. Stevens also would face additional discipline for a new violation.
Stevens signed with the Bucs in April 2007 after being released by the Seattle Seahawks following his arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz., for investigation of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
The former first-round draft pick was convicted of DUI in September and served a one-game suspension from the NFL, sitting out Tampa's Week 15 game against Atlanta. Stevens was also fined an additional game check for the marijuana offense. The current suspension stems from the DUI portion of the case.
Stevens spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks after he was a first-round pick by Seattle in the 2002 NFL Draft. He had 18 receptions for 189 yards and four touchdowns for the Bucs in 2007, playing in 15 games with three starts. Stevens became a free agent after the season and re-signed with Tampa Bay last week.
