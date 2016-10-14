Steve Young: Colin Kaepernick must control 49ers' locker room

We won the Super Bowl in January of 1995, beat the Chargers. We had the parade the next day, had the meeting where we all went to the facility to say goodbye to everyone. So then there's the next day, the first day of the offseason and everybody is gone. I go down to the training facility, just to check it out -- I was single and didn't have anything else to do and went out of habit, really. There was nobody, just the night watchman, not even a guard. He let me in and I go out and look at the field in the back, and I see a guy on the far side running routes. I'm like, I think that's Jerry Rice. Oh my gosh -- it is! And he was doing this on his own, the day when everybody else in the whole world was gone or celebrating. And there was Jerry Rice running routes alone. To me, anyone who wants to know why Jerry Rice was so good. There you go.