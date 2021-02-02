Steve Spagnuolo: Chiefs defense can't allow Tom Brady to 'read our mail' in Super Bowl LV

Steve Spagnuolo knows what it takes to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator was DC of the New York Giants' 2007 squad that knocked off Brady's 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

The most stunning upset in modern Super Bowl history was attained in large part by a pass rush that battered Brady from start to finish, running Spags' now-famous "NASCAR" defensive package.

The 61-year-old defensive coordinator respects the G.O.A.T. QB that his squad is up against Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

"He's a step ahead of everything," Spagnuolo said of Brady. "Every film clip that you put on, he's putting their guys in the right (position). That's always the challenge when you go against what I call a 'cerebral quarterback,' and we all know Tom is like that. He has total control. He gets them out there in time to change things. We're going to have to be really good on the back end not to show him things, or as we say, don't let him read our mail. Because if he can read our mail, he knows exactly what to do."

Super Bowl XLII was Brady's second-worst Super Bowl (among nine starts) in many metrics: 14 points (13 in Super Bowl LIII win vs. Rams); 5.5 pass yard per attempt (5.4 in Super Bowl XXXVI win vs. Rams); 1 pass TD (0 in SB LIII win vs. Rams, 1 in SB XXXVI win vs. Rams); 82.5 passer rating (71.4 in Super Bowl LIII win vs. Rams).

Brady is 2-3 in his career (including playoffs) versus Spagnuolo as a defensive coordinator, including 0-2 with 4 TDs and 3 INTs versus Spags as Chiefs' DC.

Spags knows what worked in the past might not work Sunday.

"Every game is different," Spagnuolo said. "The game has changed from when we played back in '07. The quarterback we're playing is still the same. He's still as good. There may be a little different (things we can do). We'll try pressure-wise and all that, but I just think that we've got to be on point coverage-wise and see what we can get with our guys out of a four-man rush. We've called upon our D-line to do that in other games, and they've done a nice job ...