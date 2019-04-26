Around the NFL

Steve Smith rips Rosen's handling of Murray pick

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 10:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

89 hit Josh Rosen with a bottom line blowtorch.

During Friday's pre-draft coverage on NFL Network, former All-Pro receiver and current analyst Steve Smith Sr. lit into Josh Rosen because the current and likely soon-to-be former Arizona Cardinals quarterback is upset after Kyler Murray was drafted.

Teed up with the report that Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram and Twitter, Smith took offense to the pettiness and perception that Rosen seems like a spoiled player, and flamed the QB.

"Every team is drafting, we've got six rounds the next couple days," Smith said as he began building toward a crescendo. "Guys are getting replaced. You are replaceable. ...Now you're mad they brought some competition in here, so you're going to try to take your ball (and leave). First of all, son, it ain't your damn ball to take anyway. So, just keep playing with your phone and you're showing us what the stigma of you and who you were at UCLA. Now you brought it to the professional level and showed us when things don't go your way you're going to cry in the corner. But guess what? They going to ship your ass somewhere else and you can go cry and be their problem.

"This is a man's game. Be a man and go against that man one-on-one. He gets 10 plays, you get 10 plays. Do your deal. Ain't nobody giving you nothing. The only thing you can get on this stage, right now, is a free ass whopping, everything else you gotta work hard for."

The entire segment is worth a watch, including Smith admitting, "Oh, I'm knee deep in him right now..." and stating Rosen doesn't "have enough heart" to even attempt to compete with Murray.

It's unfair to dump all the Cardinals' 2018 problems on Rosen. He was in a nearly impossible situation. First, he had an awful offensive coordinator. Then Arizona switched OC's midseason to a man who had never called plays before. Rosen was a sitting duck behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. He had no run game to help and his receivers were hurt, old or ineffective.

The Cardinals' problems were not all a product of Rosen, who did show some flash in spurts despite the crappy situation he was put in.

The Cards' decision to keep the QB in the dark on their plans to draft Murray also likely didn't help the situation, especially when Rosen showed up and did everything asked of him this offseason. When a divorce happens, it's rarely one-sided.

Smith's admonishment of Rosen, however, is a reminder of the perception he entered the NFL with, and how those opinions take time and success to bury. Rosen being petty on social media by unfollowing his current team provides highlighter marks for critics to jump on.

It's now on the quarterback to start over when he lands with a new team and battle to reshape that perception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

The Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW