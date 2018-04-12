Around the NFL

Steve Gleason candidate for Congressional Gold Medal

Published: Apr 12, 2018 at 07:09 AM

Steve Gleason has served as an inspiration to people worldwide.

In return, the former Saints star is a candidate to be honored for his work in the areas of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research.

Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to award Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal in response to his work with the Gleason Initiative Foundation, according to a news release from the office of Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA).

"Steve Gleason was a hero for Saints fans and now he is a hero for all Americans as he finds hope and meaning in overcoming disability and creating greater opportunity for others who are disabled," Dr. Cassidy said in a statement.

Gleason spent seven years as a defensive back and special teams star for the Saints and has battled ALS since 2011. Gleason memorably helped organize the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, which raised awareness and generated more than $100 million to fight the disease.

"On behalf of the New Orleans Saints we extend our most sincere support for awarding Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal," said Saints owner Gayle Benson in a statement. "Along with his wife, Michel, and everyone at Team Gleason, they are courageously confronting ALS with an unwavering determination, unselfishly providing countless afflicted people with the latest in technology and services. Steve is leaving a truly indelible mark in American history."

Along with Cassidy, senators Patty Murray (D-WA), John Kennedy (R-LA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Cedric Richmond (D-LA) and Steve Scalise (R-LA) helped introduce the bipartisan, bicameral legislation in the Senate (S.2652) and House to honor Gleason, a Washington state native.

"Steve, a Spokane native, is a hero to me and to so many of us in Eastern Washington," said Rep. Rodgers. "As a tireless advocate for those with ALS and other degenerative diseases, Steve has helped usher legislation through Congress to permanently provide access to important speech-generating devices for those who've lost their ability to communicate. He has chosen to fight back against ALS, and to undergo this very personal battle in the public eye to bring awareness to this disease and the people who it impacts on a daily basis. That's why I'm proud to join in this effort to recognize Steve with the Congressional Gold Medal."

Said Rep. Richmond: "Steve Gleason is not just a beacon of hope in New Orleans, but across the country. His work on the field lifted the hearts of Saints fans, but his work off the field is actually improving lives. Steve is doing remarkable work and is truly an inspiration. Awarding him a Congressional Gold Medal would be the best way to honor him."

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow.

Previous recipients include Orville and Wilbur Wright, Thomas Edison, Jonas Salk, Irving Berlin, Robert Frost, Bob Hope, Walt Disney, Roberto Clemente, Sir Winston Churchill, John Wayne, the 1980 U.S. Summer Olympic Team, Joe Louis, Jesse Owens, Ruth and Billy Graham, Frank Sinatra, Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 13.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt, OT Jack Conklin expected to return from IR, play vs. Ravens

The Browns are receiving two significant reinforcements precisely when they need them most. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday he expects both RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (elbow) to be activated off IR and to play in Cleveland's Sunday night game against AFC North leader Baltimore.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

The Cowboys' offensive gameplan could be in for changes due to a notable injury to a significant player. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

No suspensions, but possible fines for altercations between Raiders-Cowboys

Dust-ups involving Cowboys DT ﻿Trysten Hill and CB Kelvin Joseph﻿ and Raiders S ﻿Roderic Teamer﻿ will not result in suspensions, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Micah Parsons breaks Cowboys' rookie sack record 

Although the Cowboys lost to the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, LB Micah Parsons continued his sensational rookie campaign with another standout performance that included a little history for good measure.
news

Saints' Erik McCoy on offensive struggles vs. Bills: 'It sucks ... we got our butts beat'

The Saints aren't used to struggling under Sean Payton, but Thursday's performance at home in the 31-6 loss to the Bills might have marked a new low for the Super Bowl-winning coach.
news

'Electric' DeSean Jackson helps open up Raiders' offense in win over Cowboys

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ turns 35 years old next week. But the receiver can still fly and torture the Cowboys. The new Las Vegas wideout scorched his old foe for a 56-yard catch-and-run on the Raiders' third play to kick off the 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving.
news

Matt Nagy, Bears block out 'distractions' to end 5-game losing streak

The 4-7 Bears broke a five-game losing streak and brought head coach Matt Nagy some reprieve. But with six games left, including back-to-back games against NFC powers Arizona and Green Bay, the coach's long-term future remains in question.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW