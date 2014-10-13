Stevan Ridley tears ACL, MCL, lost for Patriots' season

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Sunday that the New England Patriots feared running back Stevan Ridleysuffered a torn ACL when his knee buckled versus the Buffalo Bills.
An MRI confirmed those fears.
Breer and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport report, via a source informed of the test results, Ridley has torn his ACL and MCL. The Patriots' leading rusher will miss the rest of the season.
The Patriots received more bad news Monday afternoon when it was learned Jerod Mayo will also miss the season with a knee injury, per Rapoport.
Ridley is New England's lone established power back, capable of churning out tough yards between the tackles while keeping the chains moving. The options to replace his production include passing-down specialist Shane Vereen, special teamer Brandon Bolden, rookie hype bunnyJames White and practice squad member Jonas Gray.
Of that foursome, Bolden and Gray are the ones that fit Ridley's profile as an inside pounder. Bolden has averaged 4.5 yards on 126 regular-season carries. Former Notre Dame star Gray averaged 3.8 yards on 37 preseason carries this past summer.
As is always the case with Bill Belichick's squad, playing time will be doled out via personnel sets dictated by matchups, momentum and game situation.
Unfortunately for Ridley, his injury is especially ill-timed as a pending free agent with multiple ligament tears and a history of ball-security troubles. It's possible that he has toted his last ball for Belichick.
We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.