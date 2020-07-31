Stephen Jones: Cowboys still believe deal with Dak will get done

"I don't want to use 'close' in terms of negotiations. You either get a deal done or you don't," Jones said. "We didn't quite get it done. I wouldn't put blame on either side. It's just one of those things, when you're talking about a deal as big as this is -- for our team, not just for Dak but our entire team, the ramifications that it has -- we certainly want to get it done right. I know he's respectful of (owner) Jerry (Jones) and myself of what we're trying to get accomplished, just as we are with him."

Jones admitted the biggest holdup was over the length of the deal. The Cowboys wanted five years, as they've given most of their star players in the past. Dak's camp preferred a four-year pact in order to become a free agent sooner.

Jones also noted that the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in negotiations.

"We've never had one quite like it. It's certainly very interesting times when you look at what's going on with having to sit down with the union and negotiate what goes on with the virus when the revenues aren't where they should be," Jones said. "So we had some challenges because it wasn't normal times. Certainly, we've got nothing but respect for Dak and his representation in terms of what they're trying to get out of the deal.

"They certainly want a shorter deal. Historically we have, as management, wanted longer deals because it's more cap friendly and we're able to spread some things out and keep some players. At the end of the day, and Dak understands this, that's what we're trying to do."