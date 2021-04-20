Stephen Jones: Cowboys 'certainly want to improve our defensive football team' in draft

The top 10 of seemingly every 2021 NFL Draft prognostication is chock-full of offensive players. Whether it's five quarterbacks or a trove of receivers in the mix, rarely has a defensive player been mocked high this offseason.

For clubs drafting a few slots later, the top defensive players getting pushed down the board could be a boon.

The Dallas Cowboys, sitting at No. 10 overall, could be the biggest beneficiary depending on how the draft unfolds.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted the obvious Monday during a radio interview on 105.3 FM The Fan: Dallas needs to upgrade its defense in the draft.

"We are, we think, going to get some great opportunities because of the depth -- not only at quarterback, but offense in general," he said via the team's official website. "We've made no bones about it: Barring something very opportunistic, we certainly want to improve our defensive football team."

With Dallas clearly in need of defensive additions after a disastrous 2020 season, the plethora of QBs who could come off the board early should play well with the Cowboys' needs.

"Certainly with the draft, pretty much unanimous that people are thinking there are five first-round quarterbacks, that certainly helps us out since we signed our quarterback of the future just this spring and know he's our answer to that riddle," Jones said.

The Cowboys could have their pick of defensive players come April 29.