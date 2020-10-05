Stephen Jones: Cowboys have no plans of making drastic coaching changes after 1-3 start

The Dallas Cowboys are lucky to have one win through four games.

The Cowboys offense put up points but can't get out of its own way with turnovers and penalties that help dig holes. The defense has been otherworldly bad, giving up 146 points over four games, most in the NFL.

Despite the 1-3 start, the underachieving Cowboys aren't planning to shake up the coaching staff yet. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Monday the team isn't planning to make any drastic changes following Sunday's 49-38 loss to Cleveland.

"We just have to be better. We've got to go to work," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Now's not the time to think about things like that. I'm very convicted about this staff. I'm very convicted about this team."

Given that Mike McCarthy is four games into his tenure as the hand-picked Jason Garrett replacement, and the Jones' relationship with Kellen Moore, the implication is that the first change that could be made is defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

The Dallas defense under Nolan has been a mess. Sunday's 307 rush yards allowed to the Browns was the most in a single game in Cowboys history. The 126 points allowed over the past three games is the most in any three-game span in team history. And the 38-plus points allowed in three consecutive games is the first time a Cowboys club did so since 1960, the first year of the franchise's existence.

We've been looking at a historically bad Cowboys defense. Defenses around the NFL have been mostly bad to start the 2020 season, but Dallas takes the cake.