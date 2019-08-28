Around the NFL

Stephen Hauschka inks 2-year extension with Bills

Published: Aug 28, 2019 at 08:15 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Having made a career for himself kicking in the harshest NFL climates, Stephen Hauschka has received an elongated stay in Buffalo.

The Bills announced Wednesday that the veteran kicker signed a two-year extension. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adds the exension is worth $8 million.

"I'm super excited," said Hauschka via the team website. "We've come to love this place. It's such a great place to work and raise a family. The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We're going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I'm excited to be a part of it."

In 2018, Hauschka hit on 78.6 percent of his field goals, including four from 50 yards or longer as he's known for possessing a big boot (he has 27 career field goals from 50-plus yards). At one point last season, he converted 17 consecutive field goals.

Hauschka has played two seasons in Buffalo following a six-year stay in Seattle that included a Super Bowl title. The 34-year-old specialist began his days in Baltimore and also had a one-year stint in Denver.

Over his career thus far, Hauschka has made good on 242 field goals at an 86.4 percent clip.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady not looking to 'reminisce' on Sunday: 'I'm going to be thinking about one night of football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have all the world watching when they play the host New England Patriots on Sunday, but on Monday, many were no doubt listening to his podcast, as the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player offered up his comments regarding his return. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes triumphant return to AT&T Stadium in Monday night win

Dak Prescott returned for his first game on the Cowboys' homefield since he sustained a horrible ankle break and looked poised, comfortable and excellent in leading Dallas to a 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Eagles on Monday night

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and a strong defensive showing propelled the Dallas Cowboys to a lopsided win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd believes Steelers 'gave up' on Sunday

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd believes drops by Steelers running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and wideout ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ at the end of Sunday's game were evidence that Pittsburgh threw in the towel.  
news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge: OC Jason Garrett, DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays

The Giants went winless in September. If New York's fortunes are going to change soon, it won't be the result of a staff shakeup. Amid questions about his coordinators, Judge told reporters Monday that OC Jason Garrett and DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays. Naturally, he was asked why.
news

Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, signing with Chiefs

Josh Gordon is back in football and headed to Kansas City. The 30-year-old receiver was reinstated by the league on Sunday and tweeted Monday that he is joining the reigning AFC champion Chiefs.
news

Patriots RB James White suffered hip subluxation, out indefinitely

The Patriots will be without running back James White against Tom Brady's Buccaneers and beyond. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Monday that White suffered a hip subluxation.
news

Panthers won't place Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on injured reserve

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s hamstring injury will keep him out a few weeks, but won't land him on injured reserve. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the team will not place McCaffrey on IR.
news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler out for rest of 2021 season with torn ACL

The Broncos wide receiver room suffered another blow Monday. K.J. Hamler will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: All three QBs under consideration to start in Week 4

After a 1-2 start, and with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields banged up, Matt Nagy said he's yet to determine if one of the two or Nick Foles will start in Week 4 against the Lions. He also said the Bears could change their offensive play-caller.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid released from hospital, could return to work Monday or Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after exiting Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance Sunday following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW